BRIEF-The Korea Fund Inc announces commencement of tender offer
* The Korea Fund, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer
Jan 14 Lululemon Athletica Inc : * Says comparable store sales forecast including ecommerce would be low single
digit positive * Says quality assurance implementations "already starting to show benefits"
going into 2014 * Says menswear and girls' Aviva "comping in the teens" * Says taking bad PR "seriously", doing extensive consumer research on impact
of negative PR
* The Korea Fund, Inc. announces commencement of tender offer
* Co's unit DME Company will expand its Greenville manufacturing facility in Greenville, Michigan