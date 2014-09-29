BRIEF-First Foundation Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* First foundation announces 2017 first quarter financial results
Sept 29 Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy privately held women's healthcare company Lumara Health Inc for $675 million in cash and stock, gaining access to the only approved product designed to reduce the risk of preterm birth.
Amag said the deal, which has a cash component of $600 million, was expected to add earnings immediately.
Lumara is eligible to receive an additional $350 million based on hitting a sales milestone.
Lumara's drug, Makena, generated sales of more than $130 million in the 12 months ending Aug. 31, Amag said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan; Editing by Ted Kerr)
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway will step down from the board once a replacement is found, days after regulators accused the company of making "materially misleading statements" to investors.