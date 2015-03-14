By Nandita Bose
| CHICAGO, March 13
CHICAGO, March 13 A U.S. home improvement
association and several individual contractors said on Friday
they would recommend customers avoid Lumber Liquidators Holdings
Inc, highlighting the widening fallout from allegations
about the safety of its flooring.
Earlier on Friday at least three brokerages cut their price
targets on the retailer, helping trigger a 15.3 percent fall in
its stock to $30.55.
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry, which
represents 6,500 small-to mid-sized home improvement companies,
will encourage members to refrain from purchasing the company's
products, a spokesman said.
"Our members look down on the practices of Lumber
Liquidators or for that matter any vendor that has questionable
sourcing policies," Igor Murokh said.
Lumber Liquidators has come under fire after the CBS's "60
Minutes" TV program alleged that laminates sourced by the
company from China for use in its hardwood flooring products had
higher-than-permitted levels of formaldehyde, a carcinogen.
Formaldehyde is found in the glue that holds the wood
particles together in the flooring boards. Usually, a laminate
top covers the boards to trap most of the fumes released.
The retailer has defended the safety of its products. In an
interview on CNBC on Friday, founder and Chairman Tom Sullivan
said "our laminates are safe; we don't skimp on our products."
It did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment
on Friday.
Daniel Mihalescu, owner of ADC Floors, a small home
contractor in Chicago, said he put a notice on Facebook
informing customers about the Lumber Liquidators incident after
receiving a call from a worried client.
"We don't buy from them but install the flooring when a
customer asks. We are definitely asking our customers to be
careful and ask questions about where the product comes from,"
he said.
He was one of 10 small contractors contacted by Reuters who
specialize in flooring installations in Chicago and whose
opinions offer a window into the views of professional
installers.
Seven of the contractors said they would not recommend
products from Lumber Liquidators and the other three expressed
reservations with at least some products.
Adrian Tiutiu, owner of Rovin's Hardwood Flooring, was one
of the three expressing reservations. He said many customers opt
for products sourced from China because they are as much as 30
percent cheaper.
"We will leave it to the customer to decide what they want
but we will not give a warranty on cheaper products from
Lumber," he said.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)