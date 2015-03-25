(Adds company statement)
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Consumer Product
Safety Commission said on Wednesday it was investigating
Chinese-made laminates used by Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
, after reports that the company's flooring products had
too-high levels of formaldehyde.
Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye said the regulator would
test flooring products from Lumber Liquidators to determine
whether they contained levels of formaldehyde, a carcinogen,
that could be harmful to human health.
Kaye said the commission is "looking at months,
unfortunately, not weeks" to determine the potential exposure,
and he said it was too soon to tell whether the levels might
warrant a possible recall of flooring products.
Lumber Liquidators said in a statement on Wednesday that it
was cooperating with the safety commission and had turned over
its own testing and safety information.
Formaldehyde is found in the glue that holds wood particles
together in flooring boards. Laminate tops generally cover the
boards and trap fumes released from the glue.
Lumber Liquidators came under fire after the CBS "60
Minutes" program claimed that laminates used by the company and
made in China had unsafe levels of formaldehyde.
Kaye said the regulator's probe was focused on Chinese-made
laminates used by Lumber Liquidators for now, but the
investigation could widen to other products or other companies
if necessary.
Lumber Liquidators shares were up 7.8 percent to $31.08
Wednesday morning.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Doina Chiacu)