March 12 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc,
which is facing U.S. government probes over claims of dangerous
levels of a cancer-causing substance in its flooring products,
stood by the safety its products and said it would offer free
indoor air quality testing for qualifying consumers.
The company, however, said it was unable to currently
forecast 2015 sales or profitability till it has more clarity on
the matter. (1.usa.gov/1Ahot3l)
The hardwood flooring retailer's shares have lost more than
half their value in the last two weeks, following a report from
CBS's "60 Minutes" on March 1 alleging the company's flooring
had higher-than-permitted levels of formaldehyde, a known
carcinogen.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)