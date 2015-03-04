BOSTON, March 4 U.S. Senator Bill Nelson on
Wednesday asked three federal agencies to investigate Lumber
Liquidators Holdings Inc following a report Sunday on "60
Minutes" that some of its wood flooring products had dangerous
levels of formaldehyde.
Nelson, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on
Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, sent a letter
asking the heads of Consumer Product Safety Commission, Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Trade
Commission to test formaldehyde levels in its laminate flooring
materials imported from China.
He also asked that they determine whether the company made
false marketing claims.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle)