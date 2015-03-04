(Adds details, background, shares)
By Jim Finkle and Sagarika Jaisinghani
March 4 U.S. Senator Bill Nelson asked three
federal agencies to investigate hardwood flooring retailer
Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc after a report on "60
Minutes" that some of its wood flooring products had dangerous
levels of formaldehyde.
The company's shares fell as much as 12 percent to a
two-and-a-half-year low on Wednesday.
Nelson, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on
Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, sent a letter
asking the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, and the Federal Trade Commission
to test formaldehyde levels in Lumber Liquidators' laminate
flooring materials imported from China.
He also asked that they determine whether the company had
made false marketing claims.
Lumber Liquidators could not be immediately reached for
comment.
A recorded message on its investor relations line said the
company would not take calls until after March 12, when it would
hold a conference call to provide a business update.
Lumber Liquidators said on Monday that the CBS news program
"60 Minutes" had used an improper test in its report and its
suppliers in China had confirmed that the product complied with
all regulations.
Up to Tuesday's close, Lumber Liquidators' stock had fallen
about 41 percent since Feb. 24, a day before the company said it
might face criminal charges under a law aimed at curbing illegal
harvest of tropical hardwoods.
Lumber Liquidators' options were unusually active on
Wednesday with contract volume of 42,000, more than three times
normal, as of 1:30 p.m. ET, according to Trade Alert data.
Puts, used to place bearish bets on a stock, were especially
active, making up seven of the 10 busiest options on the
company.
Lumber Liquidators shares were down 11 percent at $36.17 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Ankit Ajmera;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)