Feb 25 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, a
retailer of hardwood flooring in North America, said the U.S.
Department of Justice may seek criminal charges against the
company under an Act aimed at curbing illegal harvest of
tropical hardwoods.
The company's shares plunged as much as 24 percent after CEO
also said that CBS's "60 minutes" news program will feature the
company in an "unfavorable light with regard to sourcing and
product quality, specifically related to laminates."
"We will vigorously challenge any false allegations or
incorrect presentations," CEO Robert Lynch said on an earnings
call with analysts.
Contracts volume in Lumber Liquidators' options were 9 times
normal at about 27,000, according to Trade Alert data.
The investigation by the DOJ relates to the import of
certain wood flooring products.
Lumber Liquidators said it does not have enough information
"to estimate a reasonably possible loss or range of loss that
may result from actions by the DOJ..."
The company, which said it is cooperating with the federal
authority, also reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
profit, hurt by higher costs and a weak demand.
The company's shares were down 17 percent at $57.35 in
afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. About 732,000
shares were traded, more than 7 times the stock's 10-day moving
average.
The stock has lost 39 percent of its value since Sept. 26,
2013, when federal authorities first issued search warrants
against some of the company's offices.
