Hidden footage of The Beatles on film put on sale
May 12 Footage of The Beatles on the set of their 1965 film "Help!" is being offered for sale after 50 years if being hidden in storage.
May 21 Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc said Chief Executive Robert Lynch had resigned unexpectedly, sending its shares down 17 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.
The company named founder Thomas Sullivan as acting CEO.
Lumber Liquidators is facing U.S. government investigations after CBS's "60 Minutes" show alleged that the company's laminate products contained excessive levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
May 12 Footage of The Beatles on the set of their 1965 film "Help!" is being offered for sale after 50 years if being hidden in storage.
TORONTO, May 12 Shares of Hudson's Bay Co , the owner of luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue, slumped more than 6 percent on Friday after the retailer reported disappointing quarterly same-store sales.