Sept 9 Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc appointed Martin Agard chief financial officer, more than a year after Daniel Terrell quit as CFO after reports that the company's laminate products contained a cancer-causing chemical.

Interim CFO Greg Whirley will stay on in his role as senior vice president, finance, the company said on Friday.

The company said last month that a California court ruled in favor of it in a lawsuit that accused it of not warning consumers of the presence of formaldehyde in some of its products. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)