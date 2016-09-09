(Adds details)

Sept 9 Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc appointed Martin Agard chief financial officer, more than a year after reports about the presence of a cancer-causing chemical in some of its products cost its top officers their jobs.

Agard most recently served as CFO of Kohler Co, which makes plumbing products and furniture.

Interim CFO Greg Whirley will stay on in his role as senior vice president, finance, Lumber Liquidators said on Friday.

Lumber Liquidators also appointed Christopher Thomsen as chief information officer. He was the chief information officer at Hibbett Sports Inc.

A report by CBS's "60 Minutes" in March 2015 alleged that Lumber Liquidators' laminate products sourced from China contained toxic levels of formaldehyde, leading to several probes by federal agencies and more than 100 class-action lawsuits. (reut.rs/2c6q9NG)

CFO Daniel Terrell quit in April, followed by CEO Robert Lynch in May. Board member John Presley was later named CEO.

The company said last month that a California court ruled in favor of it in a lawsuit that accused it of not warning consumers of the presence of formaldehyde in some of its products.