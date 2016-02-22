(Adds company response, background; updates shares)
Feb 22 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
lost about quarter of its market value in early trading on
Monday after a report by a U.S. federal agency showed that
people exposed to some types of laminate flooring sold by the
company were three times more likely to get cancer than
previously estimated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it now
estimated the risk of cancer was 6-30 cases per 100,000 people,
compared with the 2-9 cases it had previously estimated. The CDC
said the revised results were preliminary. (1.usa.gov/1KbZEAR)
Lumber Liquidators' shares were down 24.3 percent at $10.75
shortly after the start of trading, their biggest intraday
percentage loss in six months.
The CDC, in a notice on its website dated Feb. 18, said it
had used an incorrect value to calculate ceiling height in its
previous report published on Feb. 10.
The error meant that its estimates of the airborne
concentration of cancer-causing formaldehyde were about three
times lower than they should have been.
CBS's "60 Minutes" program, which broke the Lumber
Liquidators story last March, highlighted the revised report on
Sunday, saying it had been alerted to the possibility that the
CDC scientists had made an error in the initial report.
"We sent the report to scientists at several universities
and discovered the government forgot to convert feet to meters
in some calculations," program host Anderson Cooper said.
Lumber Liquidators said in an emailed statement on Monday
that it had significantly strengthened its quality controls.
"We are encouraged that CDC is seeking a broader review of
their conclusions," the company said.
Lumber Liquidators' shares and sales have been hammered
since "60 Minutes" reported that the retailer's laminates from
China contained excessive levels of formaldehyde.
The company has suspended sales of all laminate flooring
supplied from China.
Up to Friday's close of $14.21, Lumber Liquidators' shares
had risen 17.5 percent since the CDC's report on Feb. 10. But
they were still down almost 80 percent since reports of problems
with the flooring emerged.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)