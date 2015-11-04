* 3rd-qtr sales fall 11.3 pct, miss estimates
* Same-store sales down 14.6 pct vs est 7.1 pct
* Shares down 7 pct premarket
(Adds CEO details, company background; compares Q3 results with
estimates)
Nov 4 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
appointed board member John Presley chief executive, five months
after Robert Lynch resigned following a report that the company
sourced flooring laminates with harmful levels of a known
carcinogen.
Presley, former CEO of First Capital Bancorp Inc,
replaces acting CEO Thomas Sullivan, the founder of Lumber
Liquidators.
Sullivan will become a special adviser to Presley and remain
on the struggling hardwood flooring retailer's board.
Presley has more than 30 years of leadership experience with
significant operational, turnaround and risk management
expertise, Lumber Liquidators said.
Presley joined Lumber Liquidators as a director in April
2006 before the company went public in 2007.
The company on Wednesday also reported a
bigger-than-expected 11.3 percent fall in third-quarter net
sales to $236.1 million.
Demand has been hurt by allegations by a CBS "60
Minutes" show in March that the company's laminates from China
contained excessive levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde.
The company's shares were down almost 7 percent at $13.25 in
premarket trading.
The company said same-store sales fell 14.6 percent in the
quarter ended Sept. 30 due to a drop in traffic and average
value of sales.
Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had
expected same-store sales to drop 7.1 percent.
Lumber Liquidators, which has suffered falling sales,
lawsuits and the departures of three senior executives since the
scandal broke, has stopped buying laminate flooring from China.
Lynch, who had been CEO since 2012, resigned unexpectedly in
May, less than a month after Chief Financial Officer Daniel
Terrell quit.
The company said in April it is facing 103 class action
lawsuits related to the laminate flooring sourced from China.
It agreed to pay $10 million last month to resolve an
unrelated U.S. Department of Justice investigation and plead
guilty to violating laws and importing products from foreign
suppliers who had harvested more timber than their permits
allowed in locations such as Eastern Russia.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)