April 2 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
posted a drop in sales of its hardwood flooring products in
March after a media report alleged that the company's laminates
had higher-than-permitted levels of a cancer-causing substance.
The company said sales at stores open at least one year fell
17.8 percent last month, dragging down sales at these stores 1.8
percent in the first quarter ended March 31.
Lumber Liquidators is facing U.S. government probes over the
levels of formaldehyde in its flooring products, and has offered
free indoor air quality testing for qualifying consumers.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)