Feb 29 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
reported a decrease in quarterly sales as the hardwood flooring
retailer battles falling demand on reports that some of its
laminates contained excessive levels of cancer-causing
formaldehyde.
The company reported a net loss of $19.8 million, or 73
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared
with a profit of $17.3 million, or 64 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Net sales fell 13.7 percent to $234.8 million, the third
straight quarterly decline in fiscal 2015.
