May 22 Specialty metals company Arconic Inc said it would allow Elliott Management Corp to nominate three members to the company's board, ending a proxy contest with the activist investor.
Oct 31 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc reported quarterly sales growth for the first time in six quarters as demand recovered for its hardwood flooring, a sign that customers were less concerned that some its products may cause cancer.
However, net loss widened to $18.44 million or 68 cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $8.5 million or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales rose 3.4 percent to $244.08 million. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
COLOMBO, May 22 Sri Lankan shares edged down on Monday as investors booked profits in blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc, with analysts saying the market was waiting for policy direction from newly-appointed finance minister Mangala Samaraweera.