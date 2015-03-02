(Adds Whitney Tilson comments, latest volume, details on
NEW YORK, March 2 Shares of Lumber Liquidators
Holdings Inc were down more than 20 percent on Monday
after the CBS news program "60 Minutes" said its products failed
to meet safety standards, allegations the hardwood flooring
retailer denied.
The shares were halted for much of the morning but dropped
sharply once they resumed trading. They were last down 22.8
percent at $40.05 on volume of more than 21 million shares, the
highest ever for a single session. The stock was one of the most
active on the New York Stock Exchange.
While Lumber Liquidators has been under pressure since 2013,
new concerns about its business emerged after "60 Minutes" said
on Sunday that the company sold flooring with higher levels of
formaldehyde than permitted under California's health and safety
standards.
In a statement, Lumber Liquidators said "60 Minutes" had
used an improper test in its report and that its suppliers in
China had confirmed that the product complied with all
regulations.
The company had previously said the allegations were "driven
by a small group of short-selling investors who are working
together for the sole purpose of making money by lowering our
stock price."
Short interest on the company has spiked. The percentage of
Lumber Liquidators stock available for shorting and being used
for short bets is about 30 percent, according to Markit. That is
up from about 10 percent in July.
Kase Capital Managing Director Whitney Tilson said on CNBC
that he would short the stock right now if he could, but was
told there was no stock left to short. He is short 44,676
shares, according to CNBC.
"It's the perfect short now," with fundamentals continuing
to deteriorate and the stock "still expensive," Tilson said.
The "60 Minutes" report spurred Morgan Stanley to downgrade
the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight" and to remove its
$85 price target.
"The stock outcomes seem binary from here with legal risk
and potential sales fallout from negative press representing the
downside," the firm wrote in a note to clients. "The upside is
if legal risk is minimal and the media scrutiny turns out to be
overblown, resulting in little to no financial fallout."
The "60 Minutes" report comes days after the company said
the U.S. Department of Justice might seek criminal charges
against it under a law aimed at curbing illegal harvest of
tropical hardwoods.
That news sparked a one-day drop of almost 25 percent in the
stock, extending the weakness that has persisted since 2013,
when federal authorities first issued search warrants against
some of the company's offices. It is down more than 66 percent
from a record close in November of that year.
Activity in Lumber Liquidators' options on Monday showed
signs of an increase in bearish bets, and puts betting on the
shares dropping below $35 by March 20 were the busiest, with
volume of more than 10,000 contracts.
A bulk of the activity was concentrated in options expiring
in March, which might mean that investors are expecting a swift
conclusion to the allegation, Andrew Wilkinson, chief market
analyst at U.S. electronic broker Interactive Brokers LLC, said
in a note.
