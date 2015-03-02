METALS-Copper drops as China data looms, inventories rise
SYDNEY, May 8 Copper retreated in early Asian trade, with high inventories weighing on prices in both London and Shanghai markets ahead of key Chinese trade data on Monday.
March 2 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc : * In light of Sunday night's '60 minutes' episode featuring co, the company is providing statement: * Says "our laminate floors are completely safe to use as intended" * "We believe that '60 minutes' used an improper test method in its reporting that is not included in carb s regulations" * "Immediately reached out to the Chinese suppliers included in the (60 minutes) story" * Says Chinese suppliers have confirmed that all products provided to Lumber Liquidators have been and are carb compliant * "These attacks are driven by a small group of short-selling investors who are working together"
May 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to $4 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators, according to people familiar with the matter.