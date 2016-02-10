(Corrects to say sold, not made, in paragraph one)
WASHINGTON Feb 10 Government tests show some
specific types of laminate flooring sold by Lumber Liquidators
Holdings LLC could cause irritation and breathing
problems, a federal report released on Wednesday showed.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is
investigating the issue and made the report public, asked the
federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test the
flooring samples, made in China between 2012 and 2014.
The lab found that "exposure to formaldehyde in the
CPSC-tested laminate flooring sold at Lumber Liquidators could
cause irritation and breathing problems. However, you can take
steps to reduce formaldehyde levels in your home," the report,
posted on the CDC's website, said.
