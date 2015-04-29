April 29 Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber
Liquidators Holdings Inc reported a 2 percent fall in net
sales so far in April and said it could not provide a full-year
forecast.
The company lost customers after a report on CBS's "60
Minutes" show in March alleged that laminates sourced by the
company from China had excessive levels of cancer-causing
formaldehyde.
The company said orders dropped 8.2 percent to $52.6 million
between April 1 and April 27, compared with the same period last
year.
(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Sagarika Jaisinghani
in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)