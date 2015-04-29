* Takes $10 mln Q1 charge related to investigation
* CFO Daniel Tarrell to step down in June
* Shares fall as much as 20.6 pct
(Adds comment from call, analyst comment, details, updates
shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 29 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc
said the U.S. Department of Justice was seeking criminal charges
against the company, related to some flooring products it
imported.
The hardwood retailer's shares slid as much as 20.6 percent
to a near-three-year low on Wednesday after the company also
swung to a quarterly loss.
Lumber Liquidators said it recorded a $10 million charge in
the first quarter ended March 31, related to the investigation.
The charges stem from an investigation started in 2013, when
some Lumber Liquidators offices were searched under the Lacey
Act by the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service.
The 1900 anti-wildlife trafficking law was amended in 2008,
to include plants and plant products.
Lumber Liquidators said on Wednesday that Chief Financial
Officer Daniel Tarrell would step down in June. Ernst & Young
LLP executive Gregory Whirley will take on the role on an
interim basis.
The company also said it faces 103 class action lawsuits
related to its laminate flooring made in China.
The U.S. government started investigating the company after
CBS's "60 Minutes" show in March alleged that its
laminates from China had excessive levels of cancer-causing
formaldehyde.
Lumber Liquidators sales fell 13 percent in March. Orders
dropped 8.2 percent from April 1-April 27.
"We wouldn't expect a very significant bounce back in sales
until next year this point," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Laura
Champine told Reuters. She expects gross margins to be down
throughout the year.
Lumber Liquidators, which gets about 52 percent of its
laminates from China, said on a post-earnings call that it would
not add laminate flooring from the country to its inventory for
now.
It would make sense if the company goes back to getting
laminates from China once demand returns, Champine said.
Aggregate costs could rise by 8-15 percent if the company
made in the United States those products it sourced from China,
Lumber Liquidators said in March.
The company reported a first-quarter loss of $7.8 million,
or 29 cents per share, compared with a profit of $13.7 million,
or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lumber Liquidators shares were down 17.5 percent at $27.57
on the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading after
touching a low of $26.54.
(Editing by Maju Samuel and Joyjeet Das)