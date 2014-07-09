NEW YORK, July 9 Shares of Lumber Liquidators
Holdings Inc plunged in extended trade on Wednesday after
the specialty retailer cut its earnings outlook, raising doubts
about a pick up in retail spending from the first quarter.
Liquidators Holdings shares ended 8.1 percent lower at
$70.42 on Wednesday and plunged nearly 25 percent in extended
trade.
"The outlook cut could have an (negative) impact some
sectors within the overall retail sector but I don't think we
can say the whole retail sector is in for a weak earnings
season," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris
Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
The weak guidance comes a day after another
storage-specialty retailer Container Store Group Inc
reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter fiscal results. The
stock tanked to its all-time low of $22.91 before closing down
8.4 percent at $24.80 on Wednesday.
Container Store Group's chief executive officer Kip Tindell
on Tuesday blamed a retail "funk" which other retailers were
experiencing as well for the company's weaker-than-expected
results.
(Reporting by Angela Moon)