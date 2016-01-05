WASHINGTON Jan 5 Online game provider Lumosity
has agreed to pay $2 million to settle allegations that it made
unfounded claims that its games reduce or delay intellectual
impairment that comes with age, the Federal Trade Commission
said on Tuesday.
Lumosity had advertised that its suite of games, which it
sells through subscription apps, could also help students learn
better and improve athletic performance, the FTC said.
"Lumosity preyed on consumers' fears about age-related
cognitive decline, suggesting their games could stave off memory
loss, dementia, and even Alzheimer's disease," said Jessica
Rich, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection.
"Lumosity simply did not have the science to back up its ads."
The apps, which were advertised on National Public Radio,
CNN, Fox News, Pandora and others, cost $14.95 per month, the
agency said.
Lumosity, a unit of Lumos Labs, said the settlement will
allow the company to move on, and said the FTC's complaint was
"a reflection of marketing language that has been discontinued."
The $2 million paid by Lumosity will be used to refund
consumers, the FTC said.
The San Francisco-based company, which was formed in 2005,
has 70 million users in 182 countries, the company says on its
web site.
The company was also criticized by the FTC for failing to
disclose that it had given prizes, including a trip to San
Francisco, for consumers who gave testimonials for the product,
the FTC said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)