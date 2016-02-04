* Australia, NZ food producers see strong Lunar New Year
demand
* But say air freight space limited as other products take
up room
* Also difficult to perfect timing of production cycles
By Jarni Blakkarly and Charlotte Greenfield
SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Feb 5 As Asian appetite for
delicacies such as lobster and cherries soars for the Lunar New
Year, some producers in Australia and New Zealand have been
facing problems getting their lucrative cargo to consumers on
time.
Farmers and fishermen have been jostling for limited air
freight space and trying to perfect the timing of production
cycles for a peak in demand, as hundreds of millions of people
in countries such as China prepare to eat lavish meals during
next week's festival.
Those setbacks could undermine a drive to dominate Asian
markets for premium foods, with Australia looking to rebalance
its economy as a mining investment boom fades and New Zealand
trying to broaden its food sector beyond dairy.
"This year we have had some issues with air freight to Hong
Kong, there is so much competition to book space for New Year
and it has been more difficult because of how much powdered milk
is going over," said Colleen Dangerfield, export manager at
Australian fruit grower V.F. Siciliano & Sons.
The popularity of Australian and New Zealand powdered milk
has surged in China following safety scares around local dairy
products.
Dangerfield added that the company had planted trees to
target the market for Lunar New Year, for which the exact date
shifts each year.
"We plant varieties that fruit in January and have good
sizes and good sugars that the Asians prefer," she said. "But
obviously Chinese New Year changes every year so its hard to get
it perfect."
Some fishing industries have also had difficulties
regulating their catch to meet demand. Australia's Western
Abalone Processors used to pick around two-thirds of its yearly
quota of the sea snails in January for the Lunar New Year
market. But changes last year to fishing laws in parts of
southern Australia mean there are now monthly quotas.
Rock lobster suppliers, however, have had some success in
gearing their output to meet peak demand.
Fisherman in Fiordland, a remote region on New Zealand's
South Island, stop fishing towards year-end to ration their
government-mandated catch quotas.
"Instead of using them in October when the prices are lower,
they're saving those catch rights to when the prices are higher
in January and February," said Daryl Sykes, executive officer of
the New Zealand Rock Lobster Industry Council.
"GOT TO EAT"
Monthly Australian exports of rural goods, excluding meat,
grain and products such as wool, rose more than 10 percent in
the second half of 2015 from a year earlier, peaking at a record
A$2.04 billion ($1.46 billion) in November. The data is not
broken down by product or destination.
Seafood exporters and fruit growers are optimistic that
sales will only get better in future years as the
China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, signed in June, gradually
removes high tariffs on food exports.
"We haven't seen any downturn, people got to eat," said
Peter McDonald, sales director at Australia's Capilano Honey Ltd
, referring to the broader slowdown in China's economy.
But Simon Boughey, CEO of industry body Cherry Growers
Australia, underscored that getting room on planes was big a
problem, saying that cherry sales to China could double if there
was enough space.
"The demand is there, we just can't keep up, we need that
... air space. It's an issue that needs to be sorted before next
season."
(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing
by Jane Wardell and Joseph Radford)