HONGKONG Jan 26 A Lego rooster made of 220,000
red, white, yellow and green toy bricks will be the centrepiece
of a float in Hong Kong's Lunar New Year parade to usher in the
Year of the Rooster.
Andy Hung, the territory's only certified Lego professional
builder, was commissioned by the Hong Kong Tourism Board to
create the two-metre (6.5 ft) tall bird.
"I wanted to use Lego pieces that resonate with people from
the East and impress my audience," Hung told Reuters Televison.
The rooster, which took 5 people 1-1/2 months to build, is
one of several Lego statues on the float, including a life-sized
farmer holding a rake, a tuxedo-clad waiter and a race car
driver clutching his helmet.
The night-time parade takes place on Saturday, the first day
of the Lunar New Year, when 10 floats will light up the streets
of Hong Kong's famous Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district.
Hung, a full-time artist with studios in Hong Kong and
Beijing, is one of Asia's three certified Lego professionals.
The group comprises adult hobbyists who have turned their
passion into a professional activity, Lego says on its website.
(Reporting by Joyce Zhou, Writing by Karishma Singh, Editing by
Darren Schuettler)