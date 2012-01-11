HONG KONG Jan 11 Lunar Capital, a China
focused private equity fund, will pay close to $100 million to
buy a controlling stake in China's Yeehoo Group Ltd, a baby
products maker, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Yeehoo's existing management team, which held a significant
minority stake prior to the closing of this transaction, will
retain a minority stake, Lunar said in a statement. Lunar did
not disclose the financial details of the transaction.
China's child-related products market is forecast to reach
about $49 billion by 2013 from $9 billion in 2005, according to
Frost and Sullivan estimates. The industry has clocked an annual
growth rate of 22 percent between 2005 and 2009, helped by rapid
urbanisation and increasing disposable income.
That has attracted some investors into this sector.
In September, RRJ Capital, the newly formed $2.4 billion
Asian private equity firm founded by Richard Ong, and a unit of
Hong Kong's Cheung Kong conglomerate has invested $80 million in
AAB, a Chinese maker of baby diapers.
Private equity fund Pacific Alliance Group acquired China's
largest baby stroller maker, Goodbaby in 2006 for US$122.5
million, in one of the mainland's first leveraged buyouts.
Pacific Alliance listed the company on the Hong Kong exchange in
November 2010.
Established in 1995, Yeehoo designs, develops, produces and
distributes high quality mid-to-high end baby products targeting
infants to 4 year olds under their Yeehoo brand.
The company has more than 650 stores across 138 of China's
cities, the statement said.
"Spending on babies in China is very robust and it's a
defensive sector. "It's a function of rising consumer power in
China," Derek Sulger, a partner at Lunar told Reuters. "We hope
to double the company's store presence in the next three to four
years," Sulger added.
Sulger said his fund has no immediate plans to exit the
business. "It is not the kind of business we are looking to get
into and flip out in two to three years," he said.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Stephen Aldred; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)