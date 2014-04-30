UPDATE 1-Health insurer Centene's quarterly profit, revenue beat Street
April 25 Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the health insurer benefited from its Health Net acquisition.
COPENHAGEN, April 30 Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck said on Wednesday: * United States' Food and Drug Administration has accepted for review a supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for the proposed expanded labeling of schizophrenia drug Abilify Maintena, which is developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Lundbeck. Source text for Eikon:
April 25 Centene Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the health insurer benefited from its Health Net acquisition.
* Are assessing impact of sudden suspension on coal import by Xinjiang authorities