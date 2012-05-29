COPENHAGEN May 29 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck
said patients who took its Alzheimer's drug candidate
Lu AE58054 in a phase 2 clinical trial achieved statistically
significant improvement in cognitive performance when the
compound was added to donepezil.
Lundbeck said the clinical study in 278 patients suffering
from Alzheimer's disease had achieved its main target and that
Lu AE58054 was also well-tolerated in combination with
donepezil.
"These results are very encouraging, and we are now
evaluating how to best proceed with the development of Lu
AE58054," Anders Pedersen, head of research and development at
Lundbeck, said in the statement.
Lundbeck said Alzheimer's disease affects over 26 million
people worldwide, and the cost to society has been reported as
$600 billion per year.
(Reporting by John Acher)