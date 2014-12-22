BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
Dec 22 Lundbeck :
* Is involved in a public-private partnership that may lead way to improved treatment of brain diseases
* Partnership involves seven universities and has already received a strategic award of about 50 million Danish crowns ($8.25 million) from Wellcome Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0629 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FDA approves new combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia
WASHINGTON, April 28 A U.S. appeals court dealt health insurer Anthem Inc's bid to merge with rival Cigna a likely death blow on Friday when it upheld a lower court's decision stopping the deal.