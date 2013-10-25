BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 17 pct to 25 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 17 percent to 25 percent, or to be 269.2 million yuan to 287.6 million yuan
COPEHAGEN Oct 25 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Friday:
* Receives positive opinion for approval of its antidepressant Brintellix (vortioxetine) in the European Union
* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended approval of Brintellix for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive episodes
* It is expected that Brintellix will be available to patients in the first markets in the European Union during the first half of 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 17 percent to 25 percent, or to be 269.2 million yuan to 287.6 million yuan
* Q2 EBITDA SEK 167,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)