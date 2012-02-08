COPENHAGEN Feb 8 The head of Danish drugmaker Lundbeck said on Wednesday the group's operating profits would start growing again in 2015.

Lundbeck forecast declining 2012 operating profits of 2.0-2.5 billion crowns ($356.3 million - $445.4 million) and revenue of 14.5-15.2 billion in its fourth-quarter report earlier in the day, with operating profits below consensus estimates.

"Growth in earnings will come in 2015, realistically," Chief Executive Ulf Wiinberg told Reuters.

"2012 to 2014 will be years which will see product launches at a speed not seen before," Wiinberg said. (Reporting by Henriette Jakobsen)