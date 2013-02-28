* Plans Selincro launch in mid-2013
* Earnings guidance unchanged
COPENHAGEN Feb 28 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck
has received European Union approval for Selincro, its
innovative drug to fight alcohol dependency, a small boost in
its fight against falling sales and heavy investment in new
products.
The EU decision, which follows a positive recommendation
from the European Medicines Agency in December, will allow
Lundbeck to launch the drug on the market in mid-2013, the
company said on Thursday.
"Lundbeck will provide Selincro as part of a novel treatment
concept that includes continuous psychosocial support focused on
the reduction of alcohol consumption," the company said.
The drug has been developed as a one-a-day tablet to be
taken as required on days when the patient feels he or she is at
risk of drinking.
Selincro, which blocks the action of opioid receptors in the
brain, was licensed to Lundbeck from Finland's Biotie Therapies
.
Lundbeck added that sales predictions for the drug are
unusually difficult because Selincro is unlike usual products,
adding that the drug's EU approval would not alter the company's
earnings guidance.
The company's shares fell to their lowest level in more than
12 years in December after it cut revenue and profit guidance
for the coming years, owing to generic competition and product
development costs.
But the shares, considered undersold given promising
developments, have climbed 16 percent since the start of the
year and traded up 1.6 percent at 1042 GMT on Thursday, against
a 0.4 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark
index.
