COPENHAGEN Feb 6 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck
reported fourth-quarter earnings below forecasts on
Wednesday and kept its outlook for 2013 unchanged.
The company said it made an operating profit of 222 million
Danish crowns ($40.26 million) in the period compared with an
average forecast for 480 million in a Reuters poll
and down from 326 million in the same period the
year before.
The company proposes a dividend of 2.00 Danish crowns per
share and repeated forecasts for years' revenue to be in the
range of 14.1 billion and 14.7 billion crowns and an operating
profit of 1.6 billion to 2.1 billion crowns.
($1 = 5.5139 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)