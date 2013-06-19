COPENHAGEN, June 19 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck cut guidance for operating profits this year after the European Commission said it would fine the company 93 million euros for violation of competition law.

Lundbeck said in a statement on Wednesday the commission had decided that Lundbeck's agreements concluded with four generic competitors concerning antidepressant citalopram, had violated competition law.

While keeping 2013 guidance for revenue intact, it said it saw operating profits in a range of 1.2 billion Danish crowns and 1.7 billion ($215.43 million to $305.20 million) against a previous forecast before the fine of 1.9 billion to 2.4 billion.

Lundbeck said it disagreed with the decision and intended to appeal. ($1 = 5.5702 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by James Jukwey)