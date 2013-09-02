BRIEF-Ab Science announces that masitinib passed its non-futility test at 2 years
* Announces that masitinib study in primary and secondary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis has passed its non-futility test at 2 years
COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck has filed an appeal against a 93.8 million euros ($123.7 million) fine by the European Commission for deals with rivals to block the supply of generic versions of its citalopra anti-depressant to the market.
Lundbeck said in a statement that the aim of the appeal was to have the decision annulled or the fine reduced.
The company said it expects a decision on the appeal within two to three years. ($1 = 0.7584 euros) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)
* Announces that masitinib study in primary and secondary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis has passed its non-futility test at 2 years
* FY revenue 393.8 million euros ($423.4 million) versus 354.1 million euros year ago
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI