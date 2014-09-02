COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Lundbeck said on Tuesday its drug used to treat disorders caused by an underlying neurological disease had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the capsules are available to the country's market through specialty pharmacies.

Northera is only approved for use in the United States and treats patients who complain of dizziness caused by neurological diseases such as Parkinson's, the company said.

(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)