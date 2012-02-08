COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck forecast declining 2012 operating profits of 2.0-2.5 billion Danish crowns ($356.3 million - $445.4 million) and revenue of 14.5-15.2 billion, after reporting fourth-quarter operating profits below consensus estimates.

Ludbeck said on Wednesday it expected 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.0-3.5 billion crowns.

Lundbeck proposed to pay a dividend of 3.49 crowns per share. ($1 = 5.6135 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)