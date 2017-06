COPENHAGEN May 2 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck on Wednesday stood by its 2012 operating profit and revenue outlook after reporting a bigger than expected fall in first-quarter profits.

The company said it expected 2012 operating profit of 2.0-2.5 billion Danish crowns and revenue of 14.5-15.2 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was forecast at 3.0-3.5 billion crowns, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)