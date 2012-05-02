* Q1 operating profit 882 mln DKK vs forecast 925 mln

* Keeps 2012 profit, revenue guidance

* Says revenue grew when discounting Lexapro revenue

* Shares fall 0.5 pct, underperforming European peers

By Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh

COPENHAGEN, May 2 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck missed first-quarter profit forecasts as it invests in new medicines to offset a faster-than-expected slide in sales of its top-selling antidepressant, which is losing patent protection.

However, the firm said on Wednesday it was sticking to its full-year forecasts, arguing new drugs like Ebixa for Alzheimer's disease, as well as a string of soon-to-be launched treatments, would take up the slack.

At 1105 GMT, Lundbeck shares were down 0.5 percent at 111.4 Danish crowns, lagging a 0.5 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 healthcare index. The shares have underperformed that index by about 20 percent over the past year.

Lundbeck has warned earnings will stall until 2015 as its key antidepressant Cipralex - sold as Lexapro in the United States and Japan - faces cheap generic competition and it invests in new product launches to secure future growth.

Sales of Cipralex fell to 1.47 billion crowns ($261 million) in the first quarter from 1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, while Lexapro sales tumbled a steeper-than-expected 55 percent to 336 million crowns.

"The disappointment in the first quarter is on Cipralex which fell more than expected in Europe," said Alm. Brand analyst Michael Jorgensen.

However, he was encouraged the firm kept its full-year forecasts for an operating profit of 2.0-2.5 billion crowns and revenue of 14.5-15.2 billion.

Excluding revenue from Lexapro in the United States, Lundbeck said first-quarter revenue rose 2 percent, helped by newer drugs such as Xenazine, which treats involuntary movements associated with Huntington's disease, Ebixa for Alzheimer's and Sabril, used to treat seizures and infantile spasms.

Xenazine revenue grew 35 percent to 281 million in the first quarter from a year earlier, while Ebixa revenue rose 12 percent and Sabril revenue climbed 10 percent, the company said.

NEW DRUG HOPES

Finance chief Anders Gotzsche added that four new drugs - Selincro, LU AA21004, Treanda and Abilify - should be launched within the next year and a half to help secure sales growth.

The total annual revenue potential for these medicines was at least 10 billion Danish crowns, he told Reuters.

Gotzsche added he thought Treanda, the licence for which was acquired from U.S. drugmaker Cephalon, could become a blockbuster in the United States.

Treanda has already been launched in the United States by Cephalon and will be launched in Canada by Lundbeck within the next year and a half.

Drugs become blockbusters when they reach annual sales above $1 billion within five years of launch.

"Investors should focus on Lundbeck's pipeline," said Sydbank analyst Soren Hansen.

Lundbeck's first-quarter operating profit fell 32 percent to 882 million Danish crowns ($157 million), missing an average estimate of 925 million in a Reuters poll.

Sales fell to 3.78 billion crowns from 4.1 billion, while analysts had expected 3.86 billion.

Lundbeck has warned that from 2013 it stands to lose about 90 percent of revenue from Lexapro in the United Sales, where it is sold by Forest Laboratories.

For this year, it expects to lose about 2 billion of the 2.54 billion crowns of Lexapro sales it made in 2011.