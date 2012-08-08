COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck on Wednesday kept its guidance for the full-year after reporting a second-quarter operating loss due to a one-off provision and launch costs for new drugs.

The company said in a statement a provision of 500 million Danish crowns ($83.42 million) was booked in the first half due to restructuring that would entail up to 600 job cuts.

"Profits were affected by the increase in launch costs associated with Lundbeck's newer products, as well as the loss of revenue from Lexapro due to generic competition," Lundbeck said.

Lundbeck posted a second-quarter operating loss of 118 million crowns, missing an average 268 million crowns profit forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company has warned that from 2013 it stands to lose about 90 percent of revenue from its anti-depressant Lexapro in the United Sales, where it is sold by Forest Laboratories , as patents on the drug expire.