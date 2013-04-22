BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
COPENHAGEN, April 22 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck is launching its alcohol treatment Selincro in a number of Nordic and Baltic countries.
Lundbeck said on Monday it had begun the launch of the treatment for the reduction of alcohol consumption in Norway, Finland, Poland and the Baltic countries.
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing