COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish pharmaceutical group H. Lundbeck A/S said on Friday: * It and Japanese partner Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ,4768.T> have receive positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) * Committee recommends marketing authorisation for Abilify Maintena (aripiprazole), a treatment for the maintenance of schizophrenia