COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Thursday:

* Japanese Otsuka named as Lundbeck's partner in Japan on its nalmefene drug for the reduction of alcohol consumption.

* The existing alliance between the two companies now also includes the development and commercialization of nalmefene in Japan.

* Lundbeck receives an upfront payment of 50 million euros from Otsuka.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teis Jensen)