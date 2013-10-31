BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says unit and Chindex (BVI) entered into SPA
April 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:
COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Thursday:
* Japanese Otsuka named as Lundbeck's partner in Japan on its nalmefene drug for the reduction of alcohol consumption.
* The existing alliance between the two companies now also includes the development and commercialization of nalmefene in Japan.
* Lundbeck receives an upfront payment of 50 million euros from Otsuka.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teis Jensen)
April 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:
* U.S. FDA approves new indications for Harvoni and Sovaldi in pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic hepatitis C infection