COPENHAGEN, July 14 H. Lundbeck * Otsuka and lundbeck submit new drug application (NDA) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of major depression * The NDA is supported by seven completed clinical Phase 2 or 3 studies in proposed indications * Clinical development program included more than 6,500 individuals, including more than 5,300 who received brexpiprazole Source text for Eikon: