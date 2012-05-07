COPENHAGEN May 7 Lundbeck and Japanese
partner Otsuka have got good results in a phase III
clinical trial with a candidate treatment for schizophrenia, the
Danish drugmaker said on Monday.
The trial, with a once-monthly dose of a compound called
aripiprazole intramuscular (IM) depot formulation, hit its
primary target - to prolong the time to relapse in the
maintenance treatment of schizophrenia, Lundbeck said in a
statement.
"In a 52-week, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled
study, aripiprazole IM depot significantly delayed
time-to-impending relapse compared to placebo, the primary
endpoint of the study," Lundbeck said.
The trial also showed the compound was well tolerated, with
a discontinuation rate due to treatment-related adverse events
less than placebo, Lundbeck said.
The study included 710 adult patients with schizophrenia who
required chronic treatment with an antipsychotic agent, Lundbeck
said.
The trial results were presented at the 165th annual meeting
of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) in Philadelphia,
Lundbeck said.
Otsuka and Lundbeck, which last year formed a global
alliance in the field of central nervous system disorders, will
collaborate to develop and commercialise the compound worldwide
following approval by regulatory authorities, Lundbeck said.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Hulmes)