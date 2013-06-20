COPENHAGEN, June 20 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck will merge a number of subsidiaries and could
cut up to 55 jobs to reduce costs and optimise its commercial
structure, it said.
The company said it would simplify the commercial structure
in Europe by organising its more than 30 affiliates in 10 strong
business units, which could lead to 55 job cuts in Europe.
Lundbeck said in a statement it also planned to divide its
commercial operations into six regions which are Europe, the
United States, Canada, Asia, Latin America and Middle East plus
Global Distribution.
