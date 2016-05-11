COPENHAGEN May 11 Danish pharmaceutical company
Lundbeck showed signs that its turnaround plan under
its new chief executive was bearing fruit after reporting a
sharp swing into profit in the first quarter.
The 100-year-old company, which plunged into the red after
patents on its key drugs ran out in 2012 and 2014, said that
strong sales of new treatments and existing depression drug
Cipralex coupled with deep cost cuts was driving the recovery.
The company also reported positive data for its long acting
anti-psychotic, Abilify Maintena, in a clinical trial for the
treatment of bipolar I disorder.
"I am very pleased with the progress of our restructuring
initiatives which is illustrated by the strong improvement in
margins," Chief Executive Kaare Schultz said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The news was well-received by investors and shares in
Lundbeck rose as much as 8.3 percent to 257 crowns ($39.34),
just short of a 14-year high of 258.80 crowns reached in
February.
The stock has almost doubled since Schultz took over in May
last year and pledged to slash costs by half a billion dollars
and cut a fifth of jobs.
He told Reuters in an interview this would help deliver a
return to profit, and that growth over the next five years would
be driven by two new treatments - Brintellix for depression and
Rexulti for both depression and schizophrenia.
The company increased its revenue target for the year to
between 14.2 billion and 14.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.23
billion), up from a previous target of between 13.8 billion and
14.2 billion crowns.
Lundbeck reported an operating profit (earnings before
interest and tax) of 483 million crowns, up from a loss of 32
million last year and almost double analysts' expectations for
254 million.
Schultz has also focused on lifting sales in emerging
markets such as China and in its biggest market the United
States, where revenue increased by 38 percent to 1.85 billion
crowns between January and March.
"While some of the beat was driven by outperformance of
legacy product depression drug Cipralex, key launch products
were also strong with clear evidence of cost savings," Deutsche
Bank said in a note.
($1 = 6.5322 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, additional reporting by
Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)