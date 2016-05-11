COPENHAGEN May 11 Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck showed signs that its turnaround plan under its new chief executive was bearing fruit after reporting a sharp swing into profit in the first quarter.

The 100-year-old company, which plunged into the red after patents on its key drugs ran out in 2012 and 2014, said that strong sales of new treatments and existing depression drug Cipralex coupled with deep cost cuts was driving the recovery.

The company also reported positive data for its long acting anti-psychotic, Abilify Maintena, in a clinical trial for the treatment of bipolar I disorder.

"I am very pleased with the progress of our restructuring initiatives which is illustrated by the strong improvement in margins," Chief Executive Kaare Schultz said in a statement on Wednesday.

The news was well-received by investors and shares in Lundbeck rose as much as 8.3 percent to 257 crowns ($39.34), just short of a 14-year high of 258.80 crowns reached in February.

The stock has almost doubled since Schultz took over in May last year and pledged to slash costs by half a billion dollars and cut a fifth of jobs.

He told Reuters in an interview this would help deliver a return to profit, and that growth over the next five years would be driven by two new treatments - Brintellix for depression and Rexulti for both depression and schizophrenia.

The company increased its revenue target for the year to between 14.2 billion and 14.6 billion Danish crowns ($2.23 billion), up from a previous target of between 13.8 billion and 14.2 billion crowns.

Lundbeck reported an operating profit (earnings before interest and tax) of 483 million crowns, up from a loss of 32 million last year and almost double analysts' expectations for 254 million.

Schultz has also focused on lifting sales in emerging markets such as China and in its biggest market the United States, where revenue increased by 38 percent to 1.85 billion crowns between January and March.

"While some of the beat was driven by outperformance of legacy product depression drug Cipralex, key launch products were also strong with clear evidence of cost savings," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

($1 = 6.5322 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, additional reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)