COPENHAGEN, June 23 H. Lundbeck : * Has successfully completed tender offer for Chelsea Therapeutics * Merger expected to close today, 62.5 percent of outstanding shares tendered and Notices of Guaranteed Delivery delivered for 16.1 percent of outstanding shares * By acquiring Chelsea Therapeutics, Lundbeck gains the rights to Chelsea Therapeutics' recently FDA-approved product, Northera (droxidopa), which is expected to be launched later in 2014 * Says orphan neurology drug Northera is expected to achieve annual revenues at peak of more than 2 billion Danish crowns ($364.2 million) in the U.S. by 2020 Source text for Eikon: