COPENHAGEN Aug 2 Danish pharmaceutical group
Lundbeck has agreed a deal with Israel's Teva
over a copycat version of the Danish company's antidepressant
drug Cipralex, it said on Thursday.
While a court injunction against copying Cipralex still
stands, the parties have agreed a deal which will put an end to
further court action, a Lundbeck spokesman said, while declining
to give further details.
"I can confirm that we have reached a settlement but it is
not a money settlement," the spokesman said.
Ratiopharm, owned by Teva, had produced copies of Cipralex
while the drug was still patent protected.
Last week, EU antitrust regulators charged nine drug
companies including Germany's Merck and Lundbeck with
blocking the entry of a cheaper generic medicine to market.