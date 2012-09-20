* Lundbeck files for vortioxetine approval in Europe
* Expects Canada, U.S. filings this year, Japan next year
* Shares rise 0.6 pct
COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck
A/S has filed for regulatory approval in Europe of its
antidepressant vortioxetine, the first filing of a non-copy
antidepressant in Europe in five years.
Lundbeck said in a statement the European filing would be
followed by filing for regulatory approval in Canada in the
second half of this year, in the United States in the fourth
quarter and in Japan next year.
"I am very pleased that we now have filed vortioxetine in
Europe as many people suffering from major depression still
struggle to find an effective treatment," Head of Research and
Development Anders Gersel Pedersen said in the statement on
Thursday.
Major depression is a leading cause of disability, Lundbeck
said in the statement, adding that the World Health Organisation
(WHO) has predicted that depression will become the leading
cause of disability by 2030.
Deutsche Bank said in a research note in May that
vortioxetine could be worth up to 55 crowns per Lundbeck share,
the price of which rose 0.6 percent to 103.90 by 0711 GMT
against a slightly negative Copenhagen bourse benchmark index
.
The company is working to find replacements for its key
anti-depressant Cipralex - sold as Lexapro in the United States
and Japan - as it comes off patent protection, and has warned
earnings will stall until 2015 due to cheap generic competition.
New product launches are therefore vital to secure future
revenue growth.
Lundbeck would file the vortioxetine application in Canada
itself and would file in co-operation with its Japanese partner
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co in the United States and
Japan, it said.